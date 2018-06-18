OBIT: Mr. Roger Gregory, Age 64, Of The Rome Community

Mr. Roger Gregory

Mr. Roger Gregory, age 64, of Rome, died Sunday afternoon, June 17, at Tennova in Lebanon. He is survived by: wife, Sue Ann Gregory, children, Christopher Gregory and wife Allexis of Rome, Matthew Gregory and Carolyn Neely of Tanglewood, Curtis Gregory of New Middleton; siblings, Kathleen Mofield and husband Clyde of Rome, Jimmy Gregory of Brush Creek, Linda Hunt of Gordonsville, Bobby Gregory and wife Becky of Bellwood, Nancy Wilkerson and husband Burr Lee of Brush Creek; 6 grandchildren, Paige Gregory, Dylan Gregory, Faith Gregory, Olivia Gregory, Cadence Gregory and Michael Gregory; 2 great-grandchildren, Coleman and Carson.

Mr. Gregory is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, June 20, at 3:00 PM with Bro. Mike Shelby officiating. Interment in the Gordonsville Cemetery with Bro. Wayne Malone officiating. His nephews will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until service time at 3:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the American Cancer Society.

