TBI INVESTIGATES MYSTERIOUS DEATH

A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) probe into the death of a Trousdale County man whose body was located in the Cumberland River is ongoing.

The body of Army veteran Donovan Crittendon, 26, was located on June 9, by rescue personnel who had been searching the river for several days.

Crittendon’s wife told the Hartsville Vidette her husband went missing around 10 p.m., Sunday, June 3 and was last seen getting into a personal vehicle with Fifteenth Judicial District Drug Task Force Agent Keith Holder.

Also, the Trousdale County EMS director told the Vidette his agency was alerted to an accident at Taylor’s Landing (boatramp) around 7:30 p.m., June 4 and that a vehicle had gone into the water.

