OBIT: Mrs. Christine Rigsby, A Hermitage Centenarian

A Hermitage centenarian, Mrs. Christine Rigsby, has died at the age of 104 on Sunday morning June 24, 2018 at 5 a.m. at the White House Health & Rehabilitation Center in White House, TN.

Funeral services from the Hickory Chapel of Woodbine Funeral Home were conducted Wednesday morning June 27th at 11 a.m. with Eld. James Eidson and her grandson Eld. Scott Rigsby officiating. Burial followed in the Woodlawn Memorial Park on Thompson Lane in Nashville.

Born Helen Christine Holzapfel in Nashville on January 14, 1914, she was the daughter of the late John Jacob Holzapfel and Alma Bartize Holzapfel.

Her husband, Thomas Jefferson Rigsby, preceded her in death on December 24, 1980 at the age of 72.

She was also preceded in death by one of her six children, a son, Aubrey Rigsby who died at the age of 57 on October 28, 2003.

Mrs. Rigsby was a member of the Nashville Central High School class of 1932.

She was a member of the Bible Presbyterian Church.

Mrs. Rigsby was a longtime secretary and retired from the Davis Cabinet Co. and prior to that was a secretary at the Standard Candy Co., both in Nashville, which produced Goo-Goo Cluster candy bars.

Surviving are five children, two daughters, Joyce Ann Hartley and Carolyn MacWilliams and husband Warren all of Hermitage; three sons, J. T. Rigsby and wife Joan of White House, Wesley Rigsby and wife Cheryl of Pleasant Shade, Carl Rigsby and wife Jo Ann of Norene; seven grandchildren; twenty eight great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Rigsby family.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE