FAIR TIME!

Thousands of visitors are expected at the county agriculture center in the next few days as the 2018 Smith County Fair begins. Pre-fair events will take place Saturday (June 30) at the agriculture center. Carnival rides arrive Monday, July 2 and the fair continues through Saturday, July 7. This year’s fair is approximately a month earlier than previous fairs. What to look for: New events at this year’s fair include nightly performances on the Wilson Bank Community Kids Stage, go kart races and Rally on the River (political event).

Also new to this year’s fair is a special butterfly exhibit. Pre-fair events include draft horse and mule show, antique car, truck and bike show, decorated hay bale competition, archery competition, ham, bacon and jowl show, homemade wine contest (entries). Also new this year, James Gang Amusements will provide carnival rides. Carnival rides open at 5 p.m. each day. Admission is $5, Monday through Saturday. Children age 5 and under are admitted free. A season pass, including all seven days (pre-fair), is $20.

In addition to live performances, carnival rides, exhibit hall displays, food, activities and contests, the fair will feature a kayak race on the Caney Fork River. The four mile kayak race will be held beginning at 5 p.m., Saturday, July 7 at the Stonewall Boat Ramp in Gordonsville and conclude at the boatramp at the agriculture center.

