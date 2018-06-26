GHS YEARBOOK DEDICATION

Former Head Football Coach One Of Four Recognized In School’s Annual Publication

The Gordonsville High Yearbook staff recognized four members of “Big Blue Nation” following the 2017-2018 school year. The yearbook was dedicated to former Tiger football head coach Ron Marshall while former special assistant coach Michael King, the school’s prior principal Ronnie Scudder and Renee Armistead, who served as the school’s secretary for 29 years, were recognized in tributes.

“It was a great honor and it was a complete surprise to me,” said Marshall. “I didn’t know anything about it. In fact, they contacted my wife and she came for it — she kept it a secret from me. I was actually standing there when they started reading some of the stuff and I was like ‘Hey, that kind of sounds like me.” Marshall held the head coaching position for ten seasons at Gordonsville before announcing his retirement in February.

The veteran coach led the 2012 Tigers to the program’s second ever TSSAA Class A title and to eight playoff appearances. Marshall had coaching experience at Lebanon, Smyrna and Oakland before compiling a 71-47 record with the Tiger football team.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!