Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 06/28/18

TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 18th day of October, 2010, by deed of trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 228, Page 413, ROBIN L. WEST conveyed to WALTER G. BIRDWELL, JR., Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said deed of trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JACKY 0. BELLAR, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 254, Page 788, in the Register’s Office, of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated and CITIZENS BANK, CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and the trustee has been directed to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse located at 211 Main Street North in Carthage, Tennessee at 1:15 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, July 20, 2018, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Town of Carthage, First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP : 054H GROUP: B PARCEL: 003.00 BOUNDED on the North by College Street, bounded on the East by Bowman, bounded on the South by Wilkerson, and bounded on the West by Spring Street, and being more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an axle (o) located in the East edge of the sidewalk along the East side of Spring Street, said axle being the southwest corner of subject tract; thence along the East edge of said sidewalk N 09-11-06 E 76.22 feet to an iron rod (n) at the South edge of the sidewalk along the South side of College Street; thence along the South edge of said sidewalk S 79-02-02 E 90.00 feet to an iron rod (n); thence with Bowman S 09-09-45 W 75.00 feet to an iron rod (n); thence with Wilkerson N 79-48-42 W 90.00 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 6802.77 square feet or 0.16 acres, more or less, according to survey by David A. Johnson, Surveyor, dated April 29, 1996. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Robin L. West by Warranty Deed from Billy R. West, dated October 5, 2010, of record in Record Book 228, Page 411, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 512 Spring Street, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Ms. Mary Gragiola 317 Hogan Road Gordonsville, TN 38563 This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on June 28, 2018, July 5, 2018 and July 12, 2018. This the 11th day of June, 2018. JACKY O. BELLAR, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER ATTORNEYS AT LAW P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 (615) 735-1684 6-28-3t

NOTICE OF SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated August 12, 2009, and the Deed of Trust of even date, securing said Deed of Trust Note, recorded on August 20, 2009, in Book 212, at Page 65, as Document No. 09002613, in the Register’s office for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by CHANDA STALLINGS-WOOD, conveying the certain property described therein to TENNESSEE TITLE SERVICES, LLC, Trustee, for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Primary Capital Advisors, LC and to Robert S. Coleman, Jr., having been appointed as Successor Trustee by instrument of record, recorded on May 29, 2018, in Book 339, at Page 108, as Document No. 18001564, in the Register’s office for Smith County, Tennessee. WHEREAS, the owner and holder of the Deed of Trust Note has declared the entire indebtedness due and payable and demanded that the hereinafter described real property be advertised and sold in satisfaction of indebtedness and costs of foreclosure in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Deed of Trust Note and Deed of Trust. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that an agent of Robert S. Coleman, Jr., as Successor Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and conferred upon said Successor Trustee, by the Deed of Trust, will on July 25, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the front door of the Smith County Courthouse in Carthage, Tennessee offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash, and free from all legal, equitable and statutory rights of redemption, exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage, and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which have been waived in the Deed of Trust, certain real property located in Smith County, Tennessee, described as follows: TRACT #1: BEING LOT NO. 6 in the Fisher Subdivision No.2 of July 1952; A plat of said Subdivision is recorded in Plat Book No. 1 pages 7 and 8 in the Register`s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, which is referred to for a description of same, and said lot is bounded generally as follows: North by Fisher Heir`s farm; East by Paul G. Davis; South by Carmack Avenue; West by Lot No. 7 in said Subdivision. Said Lot no.6 fronts Carmack Avenue a distance of 100 feet and runs back in depth between parallel lines a distance of 160 feet. TRACT #2: BEING LOT NO.S 7 and 8 in Fisher Subdivision No.2 the plat of which is recorded in Plat Book No. 1 pages 7 and 8 in the Register`s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. They are located on the North side of Carmack Avenue, in the Town of Carthage, Smith County, Tennessee. Beginning on the Northwest corner of this tract on an iron pin in the East boundary of Fairground tract and runs; S 86-30 E 200.0 ft. with the South boundary of Fisher Farm to an iron pin at the Northeast corner of Lot No.7, S 3-30 W 160.0 ft. to an iron pin in the North margin of Carmack Ave., N 86-30 E 200.0 ft. to the center of a concrete culvert at the North end, N 3-30 E 160.0 ft. to the BEGINNING point, and containing 0.73 acres more or less. TRACT #3: BEGINNING on an iron pin in the Southeast corner of the Smith County Fairground property then running N 3-25-25 E 160.13 feet to an iron pin; thence S 84-15-00 E 60.00 feet to an iron pin; thence S 5-45-00 W 160.00 feet to an iron pin; thence N 84-15-00 W 53 feet to the BEGINNING point, containing 0.21 acres more or less, according to the survey made by H.B. Petty, License No.56, PO Box 536, Carthage, Tenn. 37030, on the 20th day of August, 1990. This is cut out of the Judge Fisher Farm of 189 acres, the deed to which is recorded in Deed Book 10, pages 187-188 in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, and this 189 acre tract is shown in the Tax Assessor`s Office for Smith County, Tennessee as being Map 45, Parcel 9.00. More Commonly Known As: 617 CARMACK AVE, CARTHAGE, TN 37030-0000 Said sale shall be held subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and subject to, but not limited to, the following parties who may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: none. The following individuals or entities have an interest in the above-described property: (1) Chanda Stallings-Wood, (2) The Unknown Spouse of Chanda Stallings-Wood, (3) United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, (4) Tennessee Title Services, LLC, (5) Occupants/Tenants of 617 CARMACK AVE, CARTHAGE, TN 37030-0000. To the best of the Trustee’s knowledge, information, and belief, there are no other Federal or State tax lien claimants or other claimants upon the subject property which would require notice pursuant to the terms and provision of T.C.A. § 35-5-104 or T.C.A. § 67-1-1433 or 26 U.S.C. § 7425. The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The Successor Trustee may postpone the above referenced sale from time to time as needed without further publication. The Successor Trustee will announce the postponement on the date and at the time and location of the originally scheduled sale. This is an attempt to collect a debt, and any information gathered in connection herewith will be utilized for that purpose. DATED this 21st day of June, 2018 Prepared by: Robert S. Coleman, Jr. Marinosci Law Group, P.C. 1405 North Pierce, Suite 306 Little Rock, Arkansas 72207 Robert S. Coleman, Jr. Successor Trustee Newspaper Insertion Dates: June 28, 2018; July 5, 2018; July 12, 2018 6-28-3t

In the CHANCERY COURT for Smith County, Tennessee Smith County, Tennessee PLAINTIFF Year Number 2013 8051 Map: 39 Group: Parcel: 43.00 VS DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS DEFENDANTS Assessed Owner (s): Brian E. Reece ORDER OF PUBLICATION It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of J. Branden Bellar, Attorney for the Plaintiff, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendant, Brian E. Reece, his heirs and assigns and all unknown persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Smith County, Tennessee as being Map 39, Parcel 43.00, and further described as lying in the 1st Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded as follows: This property is believed to be located at 207 Hartsville Pike, Carthage, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Deed Book 20, at page 262, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendant, Brian E. Reece, his heirs and assigns and all unknown persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Smith County, Tennessee, whose attorney is J. BRANDEN BELLAR, 206D Main St., N., P. O. Box 192 Carthage, Tennessee, 37030, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The motion for default will be heard on August 17, 2018, at the Trousdale County Courthouse in Hartsville, Tennessee, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible. It is further ORDERED that this notice shall be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER, a local newspaper of general circulation in Smith County, Tennessee, once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks. ENTERED this 8th day of June, 2018. CHANCELLOR C. K. SMITH J. BRANDEN BELLAR DELINQUENT TAX ATTORNEY PUBLICATION DATES: June 14, June 21, June 28, July 5, 2018. 6-14-4t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Bobbye Jane Phillips Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of June, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Bobbye Jane Phillips, Deceased, who died on the 26th day of May, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 19th day of June, 2018. Signed J. Michael Phillips, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Debbie Holliman, Attorney 6-28-2t

In the CHANCERY COURT for Smith County, Tennessee Smith County, Tennessee PLAINTIFF Year Number 2013 8051 Map: 97 Group: Parcel: 79.07 VS DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS DEFENDANTS Assessed Owner (s): Edgar G. Payton etal Glenda R. Payton ORDER OF PUBLICATION It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of J. Branden Bellar, Attorney for the Plaintiff, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants, Edgar G. Payton etal Glenda R. Payton, their heirs and assigns and all unknown persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Smith County, Tennessee as being Map 97, Parcel 79.07, and further described as lying in the 19th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded as follows: This property is believed to be located at 29 Earl Steel Road W., Brush Creek, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Deed Book 232, at page 579, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendant, Edgar G. Payton etal Glenda R. Payton, their heirs and assigns and all unknown persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Smith County, Tennessee, whose attorney is J. BRANDEN BELLAR, 206D Main St., N., P. O. Box 192 Carthage, Tennessee, 37030, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The motion for default will be heard on August 17, 2018, at the Trousdale County Courthouse in Hartsville, Tennessee, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible. It is further ORDERED that this notice shall be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER, a local newspaper of general circulation in Smith County, Tennessee, once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks. ENTERED this 8th day of June, 2018. CHANCELLOR C. K. SMITH J. BRANDEN BELLAR DELINQUENT TAX ATTORNEY PUBLICATION DATES: June 14, June 21, June 28, July 5, 2018. 6-14-4t

In the CHANCERY COURT for Smith County, Tennessee Smith County, Tennessee PLAINTIFF Year Number 2013 8051 Map: 32F Group: A Parcel: 5.02 VS DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS DEFENDANTS Assessed Owner (s): Bessie Patten ORDER OF PUBLICATION It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of J. Branden Bellar, Attorney for the Plaintiff, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendant, Bessie Patten, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Smith County, Tennessee as being Map 32F, Group A, Parcel 5.02, and further described as lying in the 3rd Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded as follows: This property is believed to be located at Pleasant Shade Highway, Pleasant Shade, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Deed Book 234, at page 212, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendant, Bessie Patten, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Smith County, Tennessee, whose attorney is J. BRANDEN BELLAR, 206D Main St., N., P. O. Box 192 Carthage, Tennessee, 37030, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The motion for default will be heard on August 17, 2018, at the Trousdale County Courthouse in Hartsville, Tennessee, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible. It is further ORDERED that this notice shall be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER, a local newspaper of general circulation in Smith County, Tennessee, once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks. ENTERED this 8th day of June, 2018. CHANCELLOR C. K. SMITH J. BRANDEN BELLAR DELINQUENT TAX ATTORNEY PUBLICATION DATES: June 14, June 21, June 28, July 5, 2018. 6-14-4t

In the CHANCERY COURT for Smith County, Tennessee Smith County, Tennessee PLAINTIFF Year Number 2013 8051 Map: 32F Group: A Parcel: 5.01 VS DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS DEFENDANTS Assessed Owner (s): Bessie Patten ORDER OF PUBLICATION It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of J. Branden Bellar, Attorney for the Plaintiff, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendant, Bessie Patten, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Smith County, Tennessee as being Map 32F, Group A, Parcel 5.01, and further described as lying in the 3rd Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded as follows: This property is believed to be located at 234 Pleasant Shade Highway, Pleasant Shade, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Deed Book 234, at page 212, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendant, Bessie Patten, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Smith County, Tennessee, whose attorney is J. BRANDEN BELLAR, 206D Main St., N., P. O. Box 192 Carthage, Tennessee, 37030, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The motion for default will be heard on August 17, 2018, at the Trousdale County Courthouse in Hartsville, Tennessee, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible. It is further ORDERED that this notice shall be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER, a local newspaper of general circulation in Smith County, Tennessee, once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks. ENTERED this 8th day of June, 2018. CHANCELLOR C. K. SMITH J. BRANDEN BELLAR DELINQUENT TAX ATTORNEY PUBLICATION DATES: June 14, June 21, June 28, July 5, 2018. 6-14-4t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Catherine Pearl McGibboney Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of June, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Catherine Pearl McGibboney, Deceased, who died on the 2nd day of January, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 20th day of June, 2018. Signed Cindy Wilmore, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 6-28-2t

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE AMANDA LYNNE LATTIMORE, a resident of Smith County, Tennessee, Plaintiff VS. CHRISTOPHER SHAWN LATTIMORE, Defendant, NO. 2018-CV-40 ORDER OF PUBLICATION In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Circuit Court Clerk, from the Plaintiff’s complaint, which is sworn to, that the residence of the defendant, CHRISTOPHER S. LATTIMORE, is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in the Town of Carthage, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon James B. Dance, Plaintiff’s Attorney, who address is 216 Main Street North, Carthage Tn 37030, a copy of answer to the Complaint on or before AUGUST 3, 2018; and also file an answer to the complaint with the Circuit Court Clerk at his office in Carthage, according to law. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. The motion for default will be heard on AUGUST 10, 2018 at Smith County Courts facility in Carthage, Tennessee, at 9:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible. This the 8th day of June. Tommy Turner, Smith County Circuit Court Clerk James B. Dance Attorney for Plaintiff Publication Dates: June 14, June 21, June 28, July 5, 2018. 6-14-4t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF John Randall Lashley Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of June, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of John Randall Lashley, Deceased, who died on the 24th day of November, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 13th day of June, 2018. Signed Lois Jean Lashley, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 6-21-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Charles Monroe Hopper Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of June, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charles Monroe Hopper, Deceased, who died on the 30th day of May, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 15th day of June, 2018. Signed Charles S. Hopper, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 6-21-2t

In the CHANCERY COURT for Smith County, Tennessee Smith County, Tennessee PLAINTIFF Year Number 2013 8051 Map: 55 Group: Parcel: 21.03 VS DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS DEFENDANTS Assessed Owner (s): Virginia Gunter Estate % Kimberly Lamky ORDER OF PUBLICATION It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of J. Branden Bellar, Attorney for the Plaintiff, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendant, Virginia Gunter Estate % Kimberly Lamky, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Smith County, Tennessee as being Map 55, Parcel 21.03, and further described as lying in the 11th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded as follows: This property is believed to be located at 23 Jonesboro Lane, Elmwood, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Deed Book 166, at page 419, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendant, Virginia Gunter Estate % Kimberly Lamky, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Smith County, Tennessee, whose attorney is J. BRANDEN BELLAR, 206D Main St., N., P. O. Box 192 Carthage, Tennessee, 37030, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The motion for default will be heard on August 17, 2018, at the Trousdale County Courthouse in Hartsville, Tennessee, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible. It is further ORDERED that this notice shall be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER, a local newspaper of general circulation in Smith County, Tennessee, once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks. ENTERED this 8th day of June, 2018. CHANCELLOR C. K. SMITH J. BRANDEN BELLAR DELINQUENT TAX ATTORNEY PUBLICATION DATES: June 14, June 21, June 28, July 5, 2018. 6-14-4t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on July 25, 2018 at 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Samuel J Gaddis and Stephanie S Gaddis, to Nations Title Agency of TN, Inc, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Market Street Mortgage Corporation on July 31, 2006 at Book 154, Page 457; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Bank of America, N.A., its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: Being located in the 3rd Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, on the south side of Peytons Creek Road, and being a portion of the property of record in Deed Book 58, Page 574, Register’s Office, Smith Count, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at an iron rod in the south margin of Peytons Creek Road, same being the northwest corner of this tract and the northeast corner of Tract #4 of the Nixon Estate property (7.15 acres as per survey of same date). also being 654.85 feet east of the northeast corner of T.E. Hackett, Jr. et al as you measure along said margin; thence with said margin along a curve proceeding counter-clockwise, having a deflection angle of 05 degrees 16 minutes 23 seconds, a radius of 760.60 feet, a tangent length of 35.02 feet, and a chord of South 81 degrees 36 minutes 37 seconds East 69.98 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 70.00 feet to a point, same being point of curvature of a curve proceeding clockwide, having a deflection angle of 09 degrees 18 minutes 47 seconds, a radius of 887.90 feet, a tangent length of 72.32 feet, and a chord of South 79 degrees 35 minutes 25 seconds East 144.16 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 144.32 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence leaving road with line of Tract #6 of the Nixon Estate property (14.17 acres as per survey of same date) South 09 degrees 00 minutes 35 seconds West 1573.22 feet to an iron rod at a10-inch cedar tree; thence with line of Eldon Wilmore North 86 degrees 30 minutes 13 seconds West 206.42 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of said Tract #4 North 08 degrees 42 minutes 00 seconds East 1595.84 feet to the point of Beginning containing 7.64 acres more or less by survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee 37074, dated June 13, 2005. Being the same property conveyed to Samuel J. Gaddis, married by Warranty Deed from Franklin D. Bratcher and wife, Brenda Bratcher, dated 7-31-06 in Book 154, page 455, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Subject to Restrictions of record in Book 132, page 304, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: 170 Peytons Creek Rd, Pleasant Shade, Tennessee 37145 Parcel Number: 032 017.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: Samuel J. Gaddis The street address of the above described property is believed to be 170 Peytons Creek Rd, Pleasant Shade, Tennessee 37145, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Samuel J Gaddis and Stephanie S Gaddis, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 18-115824 6-21-3t

Trustee’s Sale WHEREAS, on the 31st day of October, 2006, by deed of trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 159, Page 441, BRANDON CHERRY, conveyed to Randall Clemons, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said deed of trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 182, Page 71, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated and WILSON BANK & TRUST f/k/a Community Bank of Smith County, Carthage, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and the trustee has been directed to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, July 20, 2018, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Fifteenth (15th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 085A GROUP: A PARCEL: 012.00 PARCEL #1: BEING Lot No. 33 on the Plan of Rose Hill Subdivision, Phase II of record in Plat Book 2, Page 26, Register’s, Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Lot No. 33 fronts 124.8 feet on the Southwesterly side of Hillcrest Drive and extends back between 425.7 feet on the Northwesterly line and 255.0 feet on the Southwesterly lines to a dead line in the rear and measures 240.0 feet thereon. Conveyance subject to building set back lines, easements and owners certificate as shown on plat of record and subject to restrictions and covenants of record in Warranty Deed Book 78, Page 194, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee to which book reference is here made. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Brandon Cherry by Bankruptcy Trustee’s Deed from John C. McLemore, Bankruptcy Trustee, dated August 25, 2005, of record in Record Book 134, Page 598, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. MAP: 086 PARCEL: 028.00 PARCEL #2: BOUNDED on the South by lands of Harrison; West by lands of Dave Preston; North by lands of Fate Preston and Public Road; and East by lands of Fate Preston. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Brandon Cherry by Warranty Deed from Ricky Wilson Watts, dated March 16, 2004, of record in Record Book 103, Page 189, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of Parcel # 1 is Hillcrest Circle, Gordonsville, Tennessee, 38563. The physical address of Parcel #2 is 298 Lancaster Highway, Hickman, Tennessee 38567. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. Other Interested Parties: NONE This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on June 28, 2018, July 5, 2018 and July 12, 2018. This the 7th day of June, 2018. Jamie D. Winkler Substitute Trustee BELLAR & WINKLER Attorneys at Law 212 Main Street North P. O. Box 332 Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Phone: (615) 735-1684 6-28-3t

In the CHANCERY COURT for Smith County, Tennessee Smith County, Tennessee PLAINTIFF Year Number 2013 8051 Map: 27 Group: Parcel: 46.10 VS DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS DEFENDANTS Assessed Owner (s): Lollia Kaye Andrews ORDER OF PUBLICATION It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of J. Branden Bellar, Attorney for the Plaintiff, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendant, Lollia Kaye Andrews, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Smith County, Tennessee as being Map 27, Parcel 46.10, and further described as lying in the 2nd Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded as follows: This property is believed to be located at 22 Lakeshore Circle, Carthage, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Deed Book 154, at page 327, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendant, Lollia Kaye Andrews, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Smith County, Tennessee, whose attorney is J. BRANDEN BELLAR, 206D Main St., N., P. O. Box 192 Carthage, Tennessee, 37030, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The motion for default will be heard on August 17, 2018, at the Trousdale County Courthouse in Hartsville, Tennessee, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible. It is further ORDERED that this notice shall be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER, a local newspaper of general circulation in Smith County, Tennessee, once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks. ENTERED this 8th day of June, 2018. CHANCELLOR C. K. SMITH J. BRANDEN BELLAR DELINQUENT TAX ATTORNEY PUBLICATION DATES: June 14, June 21, June 28, July 5, 2018. 6-14-4t

Public Auction of Storage Units Sat., June 30 at 10:00 a.m. Gordonsville Mini-Storage 167 Main Street East 615-683-8614 or 615-281-7087 06-21-18(2T)

NOTICE The July meeting of the Board of the Commissioners of Smith Utility District has been changed to Thursday, July 5 at 8:00 AM at the district office. 06-21-18(2T)

PUBLIC NOTICE June 22, 2018 The Town of Carthage Council meeting scheduled for July 5, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. has been rescheduled for July 12, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Donnie R. Dennis Mayor 06-28-18(1T)

I, Natasha Knight, have in my possession a 2012 Volkswagen Beetle VIN#3VWHX7AT1CM641026 Call me at 615-600-9329 06-28-18(1t)

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for Janitorial Supplies. Bid forms with specifications may be obtained at the Board of Education Building, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030 during normal business hours. A public bid opening will be conducted on Thursday, June 28, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at the Central Office of the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. All bids must be on bid forms provided. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 06-28-18(1T)

Smith County Election Commission

August 2, 2018 Election

Early Voting Calendar

