Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 07/12/18

TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 18th day of October, 2010, by deed of trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 228, Page 413, ROBIN L. WEST conveyed to WALTER G. BIRDWELL, JR., Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said deed of trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JACKY 0. BELLAR, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 254, Page 788, in the Register’s Office, of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated and CITIZENS BANK, CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and the trustee has been directed to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse located at 211 Main Street North in Carthage, Tennessee at 1:15 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, July 20, 2018, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Town of Carthage, First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP : 054H GROUP: B PARCEL: 003.00 BOUNDED on the North by College Street, bounded on the East by Bowman, bounded on the South by Wilkerson, and bounded on the West by Spring Street, and being more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an axle (o) located in the East edge of the sidewalk along the East side of Spring Street, said axle being the southwest corner of subject tract; thence along the East edge of said sidewalk N 09-11-06 E 76.22 feet to an iron rod (n) at the South edge of the sidewalk along the South side of College Street; thence along the South edge of said sidewalk S 79-02-02 E 90.00 feet to an iron rod (n); thence with Bowman S 09-09-45 W 75.00 feet to an iron rod (n); thence with Wilkerson N 79-48-42 W 90.00 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 6802.77 square feet or 0.16 acres, more or less, according to survey by David A. Johnson, Surveyor, dated April 29, 1996. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Robin L. West by Warranty Deed from Billy R. West, dated October 5, 2010, of record in Record Book 228, Page 411, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 512 Spring Street, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Ms. Mary Gragiola 317 Hogan Road Gordonsville, TN 38563 This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on June 28, 2018, July 5, 2018 and July 12, 2018. This the 11th day of June, 2018. JACKY O. BELLAR, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER ATTORNEYS AT LAW P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 (615) 735-1684 6-28-3t

NOTICE OF SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated August 12, 2009, and the Deed of Trust of even date, securing said Deed of Trust Note, recorded on August 20, 2009, in Book 212, at Page 65, as Document No. 09002613, in the Register’s office for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by CHANDA STALLINGS-WOOD, conveying the certain property described therein to TENNESSEE TITLE SERVICES, LLC, Trustee, for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Primary Capital Advisors, LC and to Robert S. Coleman, Jr., having been appointed as Successor Trustee by instrument of record, recorded on May 29, 2018, in Book 339, at Page 108, as Document No. 18001564, in the Register’s office for Smith County, Tennessee. WHEREAS, the owner and holder of the Deed of Trust Note has declared the entire indebtedness due and payable and demanded that the hereinafter described real property be advertised and sold in satisfaction of indebtedness and costs of foreclosure in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Deed of Trust Note and Deed of Trust. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that an agent of Robert S. Coleman, Jr., as Successor Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and conferred upon said Successor Trustee, by the Deed of Trust, will on July 25, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the front door of the Smith County Courthouse in Carthage, Tennessee offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash, and free from all legal, equitable and statutory rights of redemption, exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage, and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which have been waived in the Deed of Trust, certain real property located in Smith County, Tennessee, described as follows: TRACT #1: BEING LOT NO. 6 in the Fisher Subdivision No.2 of July 1952; A plat of said Subdivision is recorded in Plat Book No. 1 pages 7 and 8 in the Register`s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, which is referred to for a description of same, and said lot is bounded generally as follows: North by Fisher Heir`s farm; East by Paul G. Davis; South by Carmack Avenue; West by Lot No. 7 in said Subdivision. Said Lot no.6 fronts Carmack Avenue a distance of 100 feet and runs back in depth between parallel lines a distance of 160 feet. TRACT #2: BEING LOT NO.S 7 and 8 in Fisher Subdivision No.2 the plat of which is recorded in Plat Book No. 1 pages 7 and 8 in the Register`s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. They are located on the North side of Carmack Avenue, in the Town of Carthage, Smith County, Tennessee. Beginning on the Northwest corner of this tract on an iron pin in the East boundary of Fairground tract and runs; S 86-30 E 200.0 ft. with the South boundary of Fisher Farm to an iron pin at the Northeast corner of Lot No.7, S 3-30 W 160.0 ft. to an iron pin in the North margin of Carmack Ave., N 86-30 E 200.0 ft. to the center of a concrete culvert at the North end, N 3-30 E 160.0 ft. to the BEGINNING point, and containing 0.73 acres more or less. TRACT #3: BEGINNING on an iron pin in the Southeast corner of the Smith County Fairground property then running N 3-25-25 E 160.13 feet to an iron pin; thence S 84-15-00 E 60.00 feet to an iron pin; thence S 5-45-00 W 160.00 feet to an iron pin; thence N 84-15-00 W 53 feet to the BEGINNING point, containing 0.21 acres more or less, according to the survey made by H.B. Petty, License No.56, PO Box 536, Carthage, Tenn. 37030, on the 20th day of August, 1990. This is cut out of the Judge Fisher Farm of 189 acres, the deed to which is recorded in Deed Book 10, pages 187-188 in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, and this 189 acre tract is shown in the Tax Assessor`s Office for Smith County, Tennessee as being Map 45, Parcel 9.00. More Commonly Known As: 617 CARMACK AVE, CARTHAGE, TN 37030-0000 Said sale shall be held subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and subject to, but not limited to, the following parties who may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: none. The following individuals or entities have an interest in the above-described property: (1) Chanda Stallings-Wood, (2) The Unknown Spouse of Chanda Stallings-Wood, (3) United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, (4) Tennessee Title Services, LLC, (5) Occupants/Tenants of 617 CARMACK AVE, CARTHAGE, TN 37030-0000. To the best of the Trustee’s knowledge, information, and belief, there are no other Federal or State tax lien claimants or other claimants upon the subject property which would require notice pursuant to the terms and provision of T.C.A. § 35-5-104 or T.C.A. § 67-1-1433 or 26 U.S.C. § 7425. The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The Successor Trustee may postpone the above referenced sale from time to time as needed without further publication. The Successor Trustee will announce the postponement on the date and at the time and location of the originally scheduled sale. This is an attempt to collect a debt, and any information gathered in connection herewith will be utilized for that purpose. DATED this 21st day of June, 2018 Prepared by: Robert S. Coleman, Jr. Marinosci Law Group, P.C. 1405 North Pierce, Suite 306 Little Rock, Arkansas 72207 Robert S. Coleman, Jr. Successor Trustee Newspaper Insertion Dates: June 28, 2018; July 5, 2018; July 12, 2018 6-28-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Opal Ruth Green Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of July, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Opal Ruth Green, Deceased, who died on the 20th day of June, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 3rd day of July, 2018. Signed Brenda Parr, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 7-12-2t

Trustee’s Sale WHEREAS, on the 31st day of October, 2006, by deed of trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 159, Page 441, BRANDON CHERRY, conveyed to Randall Clemons, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said deed of trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 182, Page 71, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated and WILSON BANK & TRUST f/k/a Community Bank of Smith County, Carthage, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and the trustee has been directed to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, July 20, 2018, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Fifteenth (15th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 085A GROUP: A PARCEL: 012.00 PARCEL #1: BEING Lot No. 33 on the Plan of Rose Hill Subdivision, Phase II of record in Plat Book 2, Page 26, Register’s, Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Lot No. 33 fronts 124.8 feet on the Southwesterly side of Hillcrest Drive and extends back between 425.7 feet on the Northwesterly line and 255.0 feet on the Southwesterly lines to a dead line in the rear and measures 240.0 feet thereon. Conveyance subject to building set back lines, easements and owners certificate as shown on plat of record and subject to restrictions and covenants of record in Warranty Deed Book 78, Page 194, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee to which book reference is here made. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Brandon Cherry by Bankruptcy Trustee’s Deed from John C. McLemore, Bankruptcy Trustee, dated August 25, 2005, of record in Record Book 134, Page 598, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. MAP: 086 PARCEL: 028.00 PARCEL #2: BOUNDED on the South by lands of Harrison; West by lands of Dave Preston; North by lands of Fate Preston and Public Road; and East by lands of Fate Preston. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Brandon Cherry by Warranty Deed from Ricky Wilson Watts, dated March 16, 2004, of record in Record Book 103, Page 189, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of Parcel # 1 is Hillcrest Circle, Gordonsville, Tennessee, 38563. The physical address of Parcel #2 is 298 Lancaster Highway, Hickman, Tennessee 38567. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. Other Interested Parties: NONE This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on June 28, 2018, July 5, 2018 and July 12, 2018. This the 7th day of June, 2018. Jamie D. Winkler Substitute Trustee BELLAR & WINKLER Attorneys at Law 212 Main Street North P. O. Box 332 Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Phone: (615) 735-1684 6-28-3t

NOTICE TO BID The Town of Carthage Street Department will begin accepting bids on the purchase of a new tractor. Bid specifications are as follows: 53 engine horsepower, 45 PTO horsepower, 17.2 gallon fuel tank, 2 wheel drive, loader, 1 single lever rear remote valve, hose kit to remotes to operate grapple, fluid in rear tires for stability, Canopy Sealed bids will be accepted beginning on July 11, 2018. Bids must be received at City Hall, 314 Spring Street, P.O. Box 259 Carthage TN, 37030 no later than 10:00 am on July 19, 2018; at which time all bids will be opened. The City reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids. Donnie R. Dennis, Mayor 07-12-18 (1t)

I, Natasha Knight, have in my possession a 2012 Volkswagen Beetle VIN#3VWHX7AT1CM641026. Call me at 615-600-9329. 07-12-18(1T)

INVITATION TO BID The Smith County Board of Education invites the submission of sealed bids from qualified insurance companies to provide School Board Officials Liability and Property and Casualty Insurance coverage for all Smith County Board of Education employees for a policy period of September 1, 2018 – September 1, 2019. Bidders may be required to appear before the Smith County Board of Education at the August 21, 2018, board meeting at 5:00 p.m. and make a presentation as to its bid and the insurance policy being offered. Bids for the above will be received no later than August 15, 2018, by 10:00 a.m., at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 Middle School Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 at which time they will be opened to the public, read, and recorded. No faxed bids will be accepted. Interested parties may obtain all specifications at the office of the Superintendent, 126 Middle School Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, on any weekday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., or by calling (615) 735-9625. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any bid. 07-05-18(2T)

The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. 07-12-18(1T)

PUBLIC NOTICE The regularly scheduled meeting of the Smith County E-911 Board will be held on Tuesday July 17th, at 5:30 pm, at Smith County 911/ EMS Administration, 303 High Street North, Carthage TN. 37030, downstairs in the Conference Room. Jeff Crockett Director Smith County 911 07-12-18(1T)

