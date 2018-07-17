COURIER RECEIVES 13 STATE PRESS AWARDS

4 FIRST PLACE

The Carthage Courier captured 13 Division I (weekly circulation less than 5,000) honors in last week’s 2018 Tennessee State Press Contest Awards and Advertising Ideas Contest presented at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs in Franklin. The paper received one first place award during the State Press Contest while taking home two second place recognitions, one third place award and a fifth place honor.

The Courier also landed eight awards in the Advertising/Circulation Ideas Contest with three of those being recognized with 1st Place designations and four others receiving 2nd Place. The Courier also received a third place award in the competition. The Courier’s current full-time staff includes publisher Scott Winfree, Eddie West, Bob Stangenberg, Phyllis McCall, Becky Watkins and Shea Haile.

Among the Courier’s five awards garnered in last Thursday night’s State Press Contest included: • 1st Place Community Lifestyles — comprising the writing of contributing writer Ken Beck and the layout/design of Becky Watkins and Shea Haile for the three weekly features titled A Place Called Nameless / Around the World in 61 Days / Smith County’s Little Touch of Italy. In last Friday morning’s state Ideas Contest Awards for advertising / circulation, the Courier landed eight local awards — including three 1st Place, four 2nd Place honors and one third place award. The Courier earned honors in the following advertising categories (circulation less than 5,000) included: • 1st Place Use of Multi-Color Ad — Courier July 4th • 1st Place Furniture or Appliance Ad — Cumberland Supply Online Shopping. • 1st Place Overall Website — www.carthagecourier.com

