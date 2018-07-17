Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 07/19/18

PUBLIC NOTICE July 11, 2018 The Town of Carthage Planning Commission will meet Wednesday, July 19, 2018; 5:00 p.m. at City Hall. The agenda will include: Request from Gary Maxey to amend the C-1 zoning code to establish an auto dealership at 513 Main Street N. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Donnie R. Dennis Mayor 07-19-18(1T)

BID NOTICE Smith County EMS will receive sealed bids until 9:00 AM (CST), July 30th, 2018, at which time the Bid Opening will take place, for Cot Loading Systems, per bid specifications of Smith County EMS. No bids will be accepted after 9:00 AM (CST). No faxed or e-mail bids will be accepted. Specifications may be obtained at SCEMS Administration, at 303 High Street N., Carthage, TN. 37030, by contacting the Office Manager at 615-735-6232, or by e-mail at smithcoemsbilling@smithcounty.net, M-F, between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM (CST). All bids must be mailed or delivered to Smith County Mayor, ATTN: “Cot Loading System Bid”, 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 100, Carthage, TN. 37030. All envelopes must be marked “Cot Loading System Bid”. Bidder discounts and terms, if any, must be clearly stated in the submitted bid. Smith County reserves the right to reject any or all bids. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to Discriminate on the Basis of Race, Color, National Origin, Age, Sex, or Disability. Jeff Crockett Director Smith County EMS 07-19-18(2T)

I, Marcus Maynard, am not responsible for any debts other than my own. 07-19-18(4T)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated June 20, 2003, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded June 23, 2003, in Book No. 85, at Page 454, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Juan Mora and Elaina Anderson, conveying certain property therein described to Gregg S. Murphy as Trustee for Columbia National Incorporated; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Wells Fargo Bank, NA. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Wells Fargo Bank, NA, will, on September 19, 2018 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: Being a certain tract or parcel of land located in the (12th) Twelfth Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee being further described as follows: Being Lot No. 13, Section One (1) in Hills Country Acres Subdivision, a Plat to which is of record in Plat Book No. 2, Page 8 Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. ALSO KNOWN AS: 5 South Lovers Lane, Lebanon, TN 37090-9238 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: JUAN MORA ELAINA ANDERSON INTERNATIONAL PORTFOLIO, INC. The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 331377 DATED July 12, 2018 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 7-19-3t

I have a 2002 Ford in my possession with the vin # 1FMYU60E42UB64137. If you have any information call me at 615-683-8104. 7-19-2tpd

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Opal Ruth Green Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of July, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Opal Ruth Green, Deceased, who died on the 20th day of June, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 3rd day of July, 2018. Signed Brenda Parr, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 7-12-2t

