Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 07/26/18

BID NOTICE Smith County EMS will receive sealed bids until 9:00 AM (CST), July 30th, 2018, at which time the Bid Opening will take place, for Cot Loading Systems, per bid specifications of Smith County EMS. No bids will be accepted after 9:00 AM (CST). No faxed or e-mail bids will be accepted. Specifications may be obtained at SCEMS Administration, at 303 High Street N., Carthage, TN. 37030, by contacting the Office Manager at 615-735-6232, or by e-mail at smithcoemsbilling@smithcounty.net, M-F, between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM (CST). All bids must be mailed or delivered to Smith County Mayor, ATTN: “Cot Loading System Bid”, 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 100, Carthage, TN. 37030. All envelopes must be marked “Cot Loading System Bid”. Bidder discounts and terms, if any, must be clearly stated in the submitted bid. Smith County reserves the right to reject any or all bids. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to Discriminate on the Basis of Race, Color, National Origin, Age, Sex, or Disability. Jeff Crockett Director Smith County EMS 07-19-18(2T)

_____________

BID NOTICE The Smith County Emergency Communications District will be accepting sealed bids for a “Parking Lot Excavation & Concrete Curb Removal Project”, until Monday, August 6th, 2018 at 9am. Bid Opening will take place at 9am on August 6th in the office of the Smith County 911 Director, at 303 High Street N, Carthage Tn. 37030. No bids will be accepted after 9am on the 6th and all bids must be delivered to the above address, in a sealed envelope and clearly marked “Parking Lot Excavation & Concrete Curb Removal Bid”, on the front of the envelope. No Emailed or Faxed Bids will be accepted. The location of the project is at 303 High Street N, Carthage Tn. 37030, at the rear of the building. You may call 615-735-0800 Ext. 116, to schedule a time with the 911 Director, M-F between the hours of 8am and 4pm, to view the area of the project and obtain further information on the details of the project. The Smith County Emergency Communications District reserves the right to reject any or all bids. It is the policy of The Smith County Emergency Communications District not to Discriminate on the Basis of Race, Color, National Origin, Age, Sex, or Disability. Jeff Crockett Director Smith County EMS/911 07-26-18(2T)

_____________

BID NOTICE The Smith County Emergency Communications District will be accepting sealed bids for a “Concrete Pour for Parking Lot Expansion”, until Monday, August 6th, 2018 at 9am. Bid Opening will take place at 9am on August 6th in the office of the Smith County 911 Director, at 303 High Street N, Carthage Tn. 37030. No bids will be accepted after 9am on the 6th and all bids must be delivered to the above address, in a sealed envelope and clearly marked “Concrete Pour for Parking Lot Expansion Bid”, on the front of the envelope. No Emailed or Faxed Bids will be accepted. The location of the project is at 303 High Street N, Carthage Tn. 37030, at the rear of the building. You may call 615-735-0800 Ext. 116, to schedule a time with the 911 Director, M-F between the hours of 8am and 4pm, to view the area of the project and obtain further information on the details of the project. The Smith County Emergency Communications District reserves the right to reject any or all bids. It is the policy of The Smith County Emergency Communications District not to Discriminate on the Basis of Race, Color, National Origin, Age, Sex, or Disability. Jeff Crockett Director Smith County EMS/911 07-26-18(2T)

_________

I, Marcus Maynard, am not responsible for any debts other than my own. 07-19-18(4T)

___________

Grand Jury Notice “It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, 40-12-105. The foreperson in this county is presently Andrea Waggoner, Elmwood, TN 38560.” The Grand Jury will next meet on Monday, AUGUST 6TH, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make under oath to the Grand Jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point in question.” Tommy Turner Smith County Circuit Court Clerk 322 Justice Drive Carthage, Tennessee 37030 07-26-18(2T)

___________

I have a 2002 Ford in my possession with the vin # 1FMYU60E42UB64137. If you have any information call me at 615-683-8104. 7-19-2tpd

____________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on August 28, 2018 at 2:00PM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Randy Segura and Rebecca Segura, to Nationwide Trustee Services, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC on September 3, 2014 at Book 281, Page 117, Instrument No. 14002130; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: Land in Smith County, Tennessee, being Lot No. 17 and 18 on the plan of BLOCK “D” OF THE PAUL WOMACK ADDITION, as shown by plat of record in Deed Book 41, Page 1, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description. Being the same property conveyed to Randy Segura and wife, Rebecca Segura by Deed from Hollie Dickerson f/k/a Hollie Woodard and Joey Dickerson of record in Book 281, page 115-116, in the Register of Deeds of Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: 314 Jackson Ave, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Parcel Number: 054A J 005.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: Randy Segura and wife, Rebecca Segura The street address of the above described property is believed to be 314 Jackson Ave, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Randy Segura and Rebecca Segura, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 17-112566 7-26-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF JAMES ALBERT HULA, SR. Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of July, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JAMES ALBERT HULA, SR., Deceased, who died on the 5th day of June, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 17th day of July, 2018. Signed Linda Hula, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 7-26-2t

________________________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, SMITH COUNTY WHEREAS, Joshua Wilkins and Tiffany Reavis-Wilkins executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., Lender and Joseph B. Pitt, Jr., Trustee(s), which was dated November 25, 2014 and recorded on December 1, 2014 in Book 284, Page 245, Smith County, Tennessee Register of Deeds. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Quicken Loans Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on August 22, 2018, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: LOAN #: 3334210455 DATE: November 25, 2014 PROPERTY ADDRESS: 306 TURKEY CREEK HWY, CARTHAGE, TN 37030 Land located in the 2nd Civil District of SMITH County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: Tract #1-2.33 acres, +/- BEGINNING at an iron rod in the east margin of Turkey Creek Highway, same being the southwest corner of this tract and the northwest corner of Curtis A. Scruggs, Sr., thence with said margin along a curve proceeding clockwise, having a deflection angle of 19 deg. 32 min. 19 sec., a radius of 567.00 feet, a tangent length of 97.62 feet, and a chord of North 15 deg. 50 min. 15 sec. West 192.42 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 193.35 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence leaving road with line of Tract #2 of the Kittrell Farm property (5.36 acres as per survey of same date) North 81 deg. 06 min. 37 sec. East 684.82 feet to an iron rod at a 24-inch hackberry tree; thence with line of Thomas D. Parnell South 07 deg. 48 min. 01 sec. West 91.84 feet to an iron rod at a 28-inch poplar tree; thence South 67 deg. 37 min. 32 sec. West 262.31 feet to a large walnut stump; thence continuing with Parnell and with line of Curtis A. Scruggs, Sr., South 72 deg. 27 min. 12 sec. West 274.81 feet to a locust snag; thence continuing with line of Scruggs South 80 deg. 50 min. 40 sec. West 108.41 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 2.33 acres, more or less, by survey by Carroll Carman, TN # 910, dated November 18, 2002. Subject to a power line transmission easement crossing the above-described tract. Being the same property conveyed to Grantor by deed dated November 25, 2014, of record at Book 284, page 242, Register’s Office for SMITH County, Tennessee. Parcel ID Number: 031 053.04 Address/Description: 306 Turkey Creek Highway, Carthage, TN 37030. Current Owner(s): Joshua W. Wilkins and wife, Tiffany M. Reavis-Wilkins. Other Interested Party(ies): N/A The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department 4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310 Atlanta, GA 30341 PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919 File No.: 17-14481 FC02 7-26-3t

_________________________

Smith County Election Commission

Polling Locations Notice

Click HERE To View

____________________

Smith County Election Commission

Same Ballot – August 2, 2018

Click HERE To View

___________________