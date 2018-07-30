OBIT: Mrs. Bessie Thrower

Mrs. Bessie Thrower, age 104, of Roscoe, Georgia died peacefully on Sunday evening July 22, 2018 at 10 p.m. at Avalon Nursing Home.

Funeral services were conducted from the old sanctuary of the Macedonia Baptist Church Tuesday morning July 24th at 11 a.m. with her grandson Rev. Jody Thrower officiating.

Interment followed in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.

Born Bessie Norton in Coweta County near Newnan, Georgia on July 7, 1914, she was one of two children born to the late Tom Norton and Bell West Norton.

Her husband, T. X. Thrower preceded her in death.

Two children preceded Mrs. Thrower in death, Herbert and Larry Thrower.

Also preceding her in death was a brother, John Thomas Norton and two grandsons Clint Thrower and Stacy Thrower.

Mrs. Thrower was a longtime member of the Macedonia Baptist Church.

Surviving is a son, Roy Thrower and wife Brenda Bowman Thrower of Gordonsville, five grandchildren, Robyn Addison and husband Randy of Roscoe, GA, Jody Thrower and his wife Jennifer of Franklin, Georgia, Lori Allen and her husband Pete of Newnan, GA, Connie Holmes Bush and husband Jr. of the Riddleton Community, Duane Holmes of Carthage; twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The Thrower family requests memorials to the Macedonia Baptist Church Building Fund, 1504 Macedonia Road, Newnan, Georgia 30263.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Thrower family.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE