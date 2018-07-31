6 COUNTS OF RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT FILED

A man stopped by sheriff’s department deputies at the Interstate 40 exit in Gordonsville faces six counts of felony reckless endangerment. The man, a Smyrna resident traveling in a blue Chevrolet Impala, is accused of attempting to run a vehicle, with two people inside, off the roadway on Interstate 40. Sheriffs department deputies Stephen Enoch, Josh Williams and Gordonsville Officer Jason Kemp also responded to the call.

As a result of the investigation, the driver of the blue Chevrolet Impala, Daelen Bryce Sims, 18, Smyrna, was charged with six counts of felony reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule VI drug. Bond for Sims was set at $66,000. Sims is to appear in general sessions court on September 27.

A passenger traveling with Sims also faces charges. Zachary Dylan Fann, 19, Murfreesboro, was charged with resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. Fann posted $5,000 bond and is to appear in general sessions court on September 27. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 21.

