OBIT: Mr. Ray Harper

Mr. Ray Harper, age 81, of Tanglewood died Tuesday evening, July 31, at the Hartsville Health and Rehab. He is survived by: children, Melina Davenport and husband Harold of Tanglewood, Steve Harper and wife Tammy of Riddleton; 4 grandchildren, Mia Whitaker and husband Dusty of Riddleton, Candice Harper of Cookeville, Drew Davenport of Nashville, Evan Davenport and wife Kelly of Lafayette; 2 great-grandchildren, Mallie Kate and Harper Hayes Whitaker; siblings, Bobby Harper of South Carthage, Thelma Hunt of South Carthage, Shelby Christian of Hogans Creek.

Mr. Harper is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Friday morning, August 3, at 11:00 AM Eld. James “Pee Wee” Massey will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Jr. Culbreath, Buddy Culbreath, Tim Tisdale, Mike Piper, Stan Webster, Robert Alley.

Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon at 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to: South Carthage Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund or Jackson Smith Youth Camp.

Sanderson of Carthage