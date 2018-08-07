BREAKING: AUGUST INDICTMENTS

The grand jury met for its August session, Monday (August 6).

Forty-four indictments were returned.

Zachary Lee Micha Thackxton, 29, Carthage—possession of drug paraphernalia, seatbelt law violation, failure to show proof of insurance.

Michael W. Jones, 47, Lebanon—DUI (fourth offense), implied consent law violation, simple possession of schedule VI drug marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license revoked, failure to show proof of insurance, improper parking.

Amanda L. Smith, 27, Alexandria—simple possession of schedule III drug, possession of legend drug.

Regina D. Vanhook, 26, Watertown—simple possession of schedule VI drug marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license revoked, failure to obey traffic signal, failure to show proof of insurance.

William C. Brown, 45, Dixon Springs—driving on revoked license (second offense), failure to show proof of insurance, simple possession of schedule II drug Hydrocodone, two counts simple possession of schedule III drug, simple possession of schedule IV drug Xanex, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jon David Hickman, 21, Gordonsville—DUI (first offense).

Kenneth James Harris, 59, address unavailable—violation of registration law, simple possession of schedule VI drug marijuana.

Anglia G. Sagely, 39, Gainesboro—simple possession of schedule VI drug marijuana.

Aubrey L. Kilgore, 54, Brush Creek—simple possession of schedule II drug methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Linda Jill Lollar, 36, Carthage, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheryl Guerrero, 35, Riddleton—drive with license revoked, leaving scene of accident, failure to show proof of insurance, failure to give immediate notice of accident, operation of due care.

Kaitlyn Brooke Brennan, 32, Carthage—possession of schedule II methamphetamine, possession of schedule II Fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gary Charles Boatwright Jr., 47, Watertown—revoked drivers license (fourth offense).

Adrienne Gray, 25, address unavailable—vandalism under $1,000.

Shayla Joyann Stewart, 38, Carthage—simple possession of schedule II drug Oxycodonone, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Damon W. Bivens, 24, Dixon Springs—violation of sexual offender registry.

Louie W. Silcox Jr., 39, Portland—drive with license suspended, failure to show proof of insurance.

Ashley Mahaffa, 45, Gordonsville—violation of protection order.

Harold Joseph Shaw, 57, Carthage—DUI (first offense), drive with license revoked, open container law violation, failure to show proof of insurance, use of off road vehicle on highway.

Jimmy D. Scoggins, 52, Carthage—drive with license suspended.

Michael C. Smith, 42, Westmoreland—simple possession of schedule VI marijuana.

Jamie L. Smith, 36, Chestnut Mound—drive with license suspended, failure to show proof of insurance.

Killian Blake Ellis, 25, Alexandria—possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of registration law.

Daniel Dwayne Mofield, 38, Elmwood—assault.

Jon Hickman, 21, Chestnut Mound—failure to show proof of insurance, speeding.

Jamie V. Leloup, 35, Pleasant Shade—driving on revoked license (second offense).

Stephanie Marie Bruce, 34, Elmwood—DUI (first offense), driving with license revoked.

William C. Brown, 45, Dixon Springs—simple possession of schedule VI drug marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kasey Lloyd Johns, 30, Lebanon—speeding, driving on revoked (third offense).

Michelle L. Ammon, 47, Carthage—driving on revoked license (second offense).

Shayla Joyann Stewart, 38, address unavailable—acquiring or obtaining possession of controlled substance, conspiracy to sell schedule II drug Morphine.

Eddie Taylor Ford, 27, Westmoreland—absence without leave.

Randle D. Holmes, 50, Carthage—manufacture schedule VI drug marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm during commission of felony.

James Randall Gilley, 38, Woodbury—worthless checks.

Naciyah Johnson, 19, Columbia—simple possession of schedule VI drug marijuana.

Andrew Stone Demetro, 21, Crossville—drive with license revoked, drivers license violation, failure to show proof of insurance.

Jacob Clyde Egolinski, 27, Houston, Texas—DUI (first offense).

Samuel Ronald Young, 30, Cookeville—simple possession of schedule VI drug marijuana.

Crystal Ivy Jones, 33, Watertown—speeding, failure to show proof of insurance, violation of registration, drive with license suspended, simple possession of schedule VI drug marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft under $1,000, use of stolen plate.

Michael Andrew McDowell, 21, Dixon Springs—speeding, simple possession of schedule VI drug marijuana.

Four sealed indictments were returned.