OBIT: Ms. Jean Sandlin Harris

Ms. Jean Sandlin Harris, age 86, of Lebanon, TN, and a longtime resident of Alexandria, TN, passed away Thursday, August 9, 2018.

Jean was born August 21, 1931, daughter of the late Guy Elmo Sandlin and Eunice James Sandlin. She worked for numerous years as a Financial Manager at National Life and Casualty Insurance Company in Nashville, TN. After retirement from National Life and Casualty, Jean worked at the Vanderbilt University School of Law Library.

Ms. Jean is survived by several cousins.

Graveside Services and Interment for Ms. Harris are scheduled to be conducted from the Baird Memorial Cemetery in Hickman, TN, on Sunday, August 12, 2018 at 3PM with Bro. Ronnie Smith officiating.

Visitation with the Harris Family will be at Avant Funeral Home in Alexandria, TN, on Sunday from 1PM until departure for the cemetery at 2:40PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to New Hope Baptist Church.

