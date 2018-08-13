OBIT: Mrs. Thelma Woodard Thaxton

Mrs. Thelma Woodard Thaxton age 80 of Carthage was pronounced dead at 1:11 a.m.

Monday morning August 13, 2013 at the age of 80 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. in Carthage.

Mrs. Thaxton is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her family was to make arrangements at 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Mrs. Thaxton was the daughter of the late Dewey Woodard and Violet Silcox Woodard who died Wednesday August 8th and was buried Saturday afternoon August 11, 2018.

Complete arrangements will be in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

