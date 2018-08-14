Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 08/16/18

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated March 21, 2014, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded April 4, 2014, in Book No. 275, at Page 280, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Kevin D. Wooten and Mary J Wooten, conveying certain property therein described to Marc A. Rosser as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Embrace Home Loans, Inc.. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Embrace Home Loans, Inc., will, on August 22, 2018 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: The following described tract or parcel of land located and situated in the Town of South Carthage, Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, as follows: BEING Lot No. 74 on the Plan of Cumberland Cove Subdivision, Phase II, as of record in Plat Book 3, Page 168, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which plan reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate legal description. This Conveyance is subject to such matters as shown on the plan of Cumberland Cove Subdivision, Phase 11, of record in Plat Book 3, Page 168, said Register’s Office; Easement in favor of East Tennessee Natural Gas Company, of record in Deed Book 67, Page 190, said Register’s Office; and Right of Way easement in favor of South Central Bell, of record in Deed Book 123, Page 726, said Register’s office; and Right of Way of record in Deed Book 114, Page 576, said Register’s Office. ALSO KNOWN AS: 182 Cumberland Cove Dr, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: KEVIN D. WOOTEN MARY J WOOTEN The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 327735 DATED July 24, 2018 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 8-2-3t

_________________________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated October 12, 2006, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded October 16, 2006, in Book No. 158, at Page 426, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Hugh E. Sadler and Clara Lynn Sadler, conveying certain property therein described to Walter Rodriguez Taylor as Trustee for CitiFinancial Services, Inc.,; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, will, on August 23, 2018 on or about 9:00 AM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE TWENTY-SECOND (22ND) CIVIL DISTRICT Of SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND BEING BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEGINNING AT GATE POST ON NORTH SIDE OF ROAD THENCE EAST WITH THE ROAD 140 FT. TO A STUMP; THENCE NORTH 70 FT TO A IRON PIN THENCE WEST 100 FT TO IRON PIN IN FENCE LINE, THENCE SOUTH WITH FENCE 165 FT TO POINT OF BEGINNING, AND GENERALLY BOUNDED ON THE WEST BY HOSEA CARTER, SOUTH BY PUBLIC ROAD NORTH BY CURTIS SADLER AND EAST BY CURTIS SADLER. ALSO KNOWN AS: 41 Carter Lane, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: HUGH E. SADLER CLARA LYNN SADLER The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 331655 DATED July 25, 2018 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P..L.L.C., Successor Trustee 8-2-3t

_________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on September 5, 2018 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by STEFANIE C. MARRERO AND ANTONIO MARRERO, JR., to Title Solutions Agency, LLC, Trustee, on June 26, 2015, at Record Book 293, Page 119-128 as Instrument No. 15001739 in the real property records of Smith County Register’s Office, Tennessee. Owner of Debt: PACIFIC UNION FINANCIAL, LLC. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: CERTAIN TRACTS OR PARCELS OF LAND LOCATED AND SITUATED IN THE SEVENTEENTH (17TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT: TRACT NO. 1: BEGINNING AT A CONCRETE MONUMENT LOCATED ON THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF STATE HIGHWAY NO. 141, SAID CONCRETE MONUMEMT ALSO BEING LOCATED AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF DON KEATON, ET.UX. PROPERTY; THENCE CONTINUING EASTWARDLY WITH THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF STATE HIGHWAY NO. 141, 138 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT; THENCE SOUTHERLY 245 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT; THENCE SOUTHERLY 245 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT; THENCE WESTERLY 157 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMEMT, SAME BEING LOCATED ON DON KEATON`S SOUTHEAST CORNER; THENCE NORTHERLY WITH KEATON`S EAST LINE 245 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. TRACT NO. 2: BEGINNING AT A POINT, SAID POINT ON A FENCE LINE BEING BRADFORD`S SOUTHEAST CORNER; RUNNING THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 55 SECONDS EAST 232.25 FEET WITH THE DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN HOLBROOK AND BRADFORDS, TO A POINT ON THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF STATE HIGHWAWY 141 (TROUSDALE FERRY TURNPIKE); THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 23 SECONDS EAST WITH THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID HIGHWAY 13.03 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 05 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 25 SECONDS WEST 232.68 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 2,673 SQUARE FEET, MORE OR LESS. ASSESSMENT NO.: 79 046.02 Tax ID: 79 046.02 Current Owner(s) of Property: STEFANIE C. MARRERO AND ANTONIO MARRERO, JR. The street address of the above described property is believed to be 487 New Middleton Highway, Gordonsville, TN 38563, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. MWZM File No. 18-000181-840-1 Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s) Premier Building, Suite 404 5217 Maryland Way Brentwood, Tennessee 37027 PHONE: (615) 238-3630 EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com 8-2-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Site-Safe Products, LLC d/b/a Site-Safe, LLC PROJECT NO.: 98302-4143-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNR118 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 09/28/18. 08-16-18(2T)

_______________

Notice to Bid Gordonsville High School is accepting bids for two gas packed HVAC 5 ton units for a 3600 sq ft building with 16 ft ceilings and one gas packed 5 ton unit for a 2400 sq ft building with 10 ft ceilings. Bid must include attic duct work thru overhead metal ceiling. All labor and materials need to be included. No faxed bids accepted. Bids can be mailed or dropped by Gordonsville High School at 110 Main St East, Gordonsville, TN 38563. Bids will be accepted thru 3:00pm August 17th, 2018. Gordonsville High School reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 08-09-18(2T)

_________________

The Smith County Election Commission will meet Thursday, August 23, 2018, at 6:30 pm at the Election Commission Office located at 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105, Carthage, TN for the purpose of reviewing and determining qualifications of candidates for the November 6, 2018 election , inspecting new registrations, reviewing appeals and such other business as may come before the body. 08-16-18(1T)

_____________

PUBLIC NOTICE Due to the passing of a current Carthage City Council member, the Carthage City Council will be voting on a current Carthage resident to fill an unexpired term at the September 6, 2018 Council Meeting. This meeting will be held at Carthage City Hall; 6:00 p.m. This appointment will be from September 6, 2018 to November 1, 2018. Any qualified Carthage citizens interested in filling this seat should submit a letter of interest to: Carthage City Council Attn: Mayor Donnie Dennis P.O. Box 259 314 Spring Street Carthage, TN 37030 All letters of interest should be delivered to City Hall no later than 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 31, 2018. Donnie R. Dennis, Mayor 08-16-18(1T)

_____________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Gordonsville Board of Zoning Appeals will meet and hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 23, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at Gordonsville City Hall. The purpose of this public hearing will be to solicit public comments regarding a variance request in the R-1 Low Density Residential District of the Gordonsville Zoning Ordinance. Said request, by the Gordonsville Church of Christ, is for a variance in the rear-yard setback requirements of the district for the construction of a small fellowship building behind the main church building, that is located at the corner of Lisa and Meadow Drives. The application for this request is on file at City Hall. All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing. Milton Gibbs, Mayor 08-16-18(1T)

___________________

UCEMC Election Notice

____________________________