OBIT: Ms. Carol Drelick

Ms. Carol Drelick, age 67, of Dixon Springs, died Sunday evening, August 19, at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.

She is survived by: partner, Regina Hawthorne; children, Katherine White and Melvin Kidder, Jr. and wife Wynona all of Wildwood, FL; 3 grandchildren, Melvin Kidder III, Daniel White II and Mason Riley Kidder; sister, Linda Wright of Madison; brother George Cason of Wisconsin.

Ms. Drelick will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services in Algood. No formal services are planned.

