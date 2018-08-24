OBIT: Mr. Stanford Maynard

Mr. Stanford Maynard, age 79, of Elmwood, died Thursday afternoon, August 23, at his home. He is survived by: children, Deborah Roberts and husband Gray of Rome, Glyn Sue Collins and husband Chris, Tommy Maynard and wife Jennifer, Tim Maynard and wife Kim and Ronnie Maynard and wife Tracy all of Elmwood; sister, Reba Dedmon of Brush Creek; 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Maynard is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted Sunday afternoon, August 26, at 3:00 pm with Eld. Chris White and Eld. Larry Gregory officiating. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers: Chris Huddleston, Randy Petty, Shane Heady, Matt Bush, Derrick Tarpley, and Mark Williams.

The family will receive friends at the Carthage Chapel beginning on Saturday from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Sunday from 11:00 am until service time at 3:00 pm.

The family has requested memorials to Smith County Backpack Program or Smith County Cancer Fund.

Sanderson of Carthage