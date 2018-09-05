OBIT: Mr. Ed Taylor

Mr. Ed Taylor, age 80, of Kenny’s Bend, died Monday evening, September 3, at Concordia Nursing in Carthage. He is survived by: children, Jayne Ann Hackett and husband Ron of Carthage, Troy Taylor and wife Kristy of South Carthage; siblings, Beverly Frye of Lebanon, John Louis Taylor and wife Cheryl of Denham Springs, LA; 6 grandchildren, Casey Swann and husband Eric, Hunter Hackett, Tanner Hackett, Anthony Taylor, Jake Taylor, Mary Kate Taylor; 2 great-grandchildren, Dayne Swann and Taylor Swann.

Mr. Taylor is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Thursday morning, September 6, at 11:00 AM. Bro. Jimmy Gregory will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Joe Taylor, Robert Taylor, Michael Frye, Bobby Taylor, Chase Taylor, Chris Smith, Jay Frye, Steve Kent, Hunter Hackett, Tanner Hackett, Anthony Taylor, Jake Taylor.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday afternoon from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Thursday morning from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to the Jordan Hackett Foundation.

