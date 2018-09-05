OBIT: Mr. Hubert H. Smith

Mr. Hubert H. Smith, age 80, of Carthage, TN, and formerly of Chestnut Mound, TN, passed away August 31, 2018 at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center. He was a loving husband, daddy, and pa.

Hubert was born October 31, 1937 in Putnam County, TN, son of the late Hugh and Etta Smith. He loved woodworking and worked as a welder for many years.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of sixty-one years; Opal “Tutor” Smith. Six Children; Glenda (Eddie Dale) Sykes of Brush Creek, TN, Tony (Tammy) Smith of Carthage, TN, Ronny (Tina) Smith of Buffalo Valley, TN, Norma (Gary) Tisdale of Lancaster, TN, Randy “Bear” (Marcie) Smith of Carthage, TN, and Reggie Smith of Carthage, TN. Four grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and six great grandchildren also survive.

As per Hubert’s request, all services will be private for the family only.

Family requests memorials be made to the American Heart Association.

