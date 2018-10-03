OBIT: Mr. Tony Joe Corley

Mr. Tony Joe Corley, age 54, of Liberty, TN, passed away Tuesday Oct. 2, 2018.

Tony was born September 29, 1964, son of Ruth Hancock Corley and the Late Billy Joe Corley. He graduated from DeKalb Co. High School; he was a construction worker and a Christian attending the Lancaster 7th Day Adventist Church.

Mr. Corley is survived by his mother: Mrs. Ruth Hancock Corley of Liberty, TN; Brothers: William Randall (Angie) Corley of Chapel Hill, TN; and James Quinn Corley of Smyrna, TN; Sister: Kimberly (William) Turner of Smithville, TN; Aunt: Rita Webb Sherrill of Lebanon, TN.

Funeral Services for Mr. Corley are scheduled to be conducted from the chapel of Avant Funeral Home in Alexandria on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at 2 PM with Bro. Leslie Walper officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery on Lower Helton.

Visitation with the Corley family will be at Avant Funeral Home in Alexandria, on Wednesday from 4PM until 8PM and on Thursday from 11AM until service time at 2 PM.

AVANT FUNERAL HOME, DIRECTORS.