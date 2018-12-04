FORMER COUNTY HISTORIAN PASSES

Longtime county historian and historical author Sue Maggart Petty passed away over the weekend. A resident of Carthage, Maggart Petty is a former postal employee, having served as Gordonsville Postmaster.

Maggart Petty passed away Saturday and is survived by husband Dr. Gordon Petty. Having a passion for Smith County history, Maggart Petty spent countless hours researching local history and various records. Maggart Petty and friend Nina Sutton co-edited the History of Smith County, published in December of 1986.

Maggart Petty was a member of the Smith County Historical and Genealogical Society, writing numerous articles and booklets about local history. Among Maggart Petty’s works was The History of the Carthage United Methodist Church, where she was a member.

