BREAKING NEWS: DECEMBER INDICTMENTS

The grand jury met for its December session and returned more than 50 indictments.

Indictments include:

Christopher M. Denney, 38, Lebanon, theft under $1,000.

James Paul Hewitt Jr., 47, McMinnville simple possession of schedule II drug methamphetamine, simple possession of schedule VI drug marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jennifer Leigh Mathis, 38, Brush Creek, theft under $1,000.

George Francis Black, 63, address unavailable, aggravated domestic assault, simple possession of schedule VI marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Bradley Dillard, 31, Lancaster, aggravated child abuse-bodily harm.

Jason William Pearson Jr., 19, Pleasant Shade, interference with emergency communication

Gerald Daniels, 55, Carthage, theft under $1,000, simple possession of schedule VI drug marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eddie Lee Upchurch, 59, Carthage, criminal trespass, burglary of auto, attempted theft over $500.

Steve F. Mabe Jr., 45, Smithville, two counts criminal attempt to commit first degree murder, reckless endangerment, possession of firearm during the commission of a felony, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, evading arrest, theft of property between $1,000 and $10,000, possession of a schedule II drug Oxycodone, possession of schedule II methamphetamine, manufacture of VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carlos A. Young, 40, Carthage, simple possession of schedule II drug methamphetamine, simple possession of schedule IV drug Diazepam, simple possession of schedule VI drug marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug.

Katherine M. Melton, 36, Carthage, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ronnie Dale Whitner, 38, Cookeville, driving on revoked third offense, violation of registration, failure to show proof of insurance.

Thomas Gregory Upchurch, 29, Smithville, driving on revoked third offense, seatbelt law violation, failure to show proof of insurance.

Jodie A. Lamb-Crum, 33, Nashville, speeding, unlawful use of drivers license, violation of registration law, failure to show proof of insurance, driving on revoked fifth offense.

Ronnie C. Johnson, 63, address unavailable, assault.

Jason William Pearson Jr., 19, Pleasant Shade, vandalism under $1,000.

Herbert Lee Solomon Jr., 37, Florida, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Roderick D. Crowell, 19, Clarksville, attempted second degree murder, aggravated burglary, vandalism under $1,000, four counts reckless endangerment.

Jason Lee Boulton, 34, Elmwood, domestic assault.

Jason William Pearson Jr., 19, Pleasant Shade, underage consumption.

Sue Ann Manners, 49, Carthage, driving under the influence first offense, driving while blood alcohol above legal limit.

Carolyn Ann Acuff, 39, Carthage, simple possession of a schedule II Hydrocodone, simple possession of a schedule IV drug Alprazolam, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gayle Lee Settles, 41, address unavailable, speeding, drive with license revoked.

Jason William Pearson Jr., 19, Pleasant Shade, stalking.

Nicholas S. Allmon, 23, Elmwood, vandalism under $1,000.

Timothy S. Payne, 53, Brush Creek, manufacture of schedule VI drug marijuana 1-10 plants.

Ronnie Dale Whitner, 38, Cookeville, driving on revoked license second offense, failure to show proof of insurance, operation of due care.

Ginger Dixon, 58, Riddleton, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault.

Tonia Wynne Doyle, 40, Mississippi, driving under the influence second offense, failure to show proof of insurance, driving while blood alcohol above legal limit.

Stephen W. Fitts, 57, Brush Creek, allowing animals to run at large.

Brent Donavan Ross, 20, Smyrna, driving while impaired and under the age of 21, reckless endangerment, speeding, improper passing, driving without a license, safety belt required for passengers, failure to show proof of insurance, driving while blood alcohol above legal limit.

Sam Weatherly, 62, address unavailable, vandalism (up to $1,000).

Larry D. Kinslow, 50, address unavailable, 11 counts of worthless checks under $500.

Larry D. Kinslow, age and address unavailable, seven counts of worthless checks under $500.

Melissa Ann Caldwell, 35, Lebanon, simple possession of a schedule II drug Methampehtamine, simple possession of a schedule II drug Hydrocodone, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amber N. Wylemans, 27, Lebanon, driving on revoked 5th offense.

Brandy Nicole Luper, 36, Lebanon, violation of light law, failure to show proof of insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael W. Jones, 47, Elmwood, failure to dim high beam headlights, failure to show proof of insurance, driving with license revoked.

Melissa Ann Caldwell, 35, Lebanon, failure to show proof of insurance, driving with license suspended/canceled/revoked, violation of light law.

Jack Wayne Givens, 55, Gainesboro, simple possession of a schedule II Oxycodone, simple possession of a schedule III drug Buprenorphine.

Louie W. Silcox, 39, Hickman, driving with license revoked.

Timothy S. Payne, 53, Brush Creek, simple possession of a schedule II drug methampehtamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sean P. Patterson, 18, Pleasant Shade, simple possession of schedule VI drug marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Priscilla Stewart, 43, Gordonsville, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Suzanne Renee Scott, 50, Pleasant Shade, simple possession of a schedule VI drug marijuana, simple possession of a schedule IV drug Alprazolam, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Savannah Dymond Marie Varela, 20, Brush Creek, speeding, failure to show proof of insurance, driving with license suspended.

Crystal D. Mofield, 40, Elmwood, simple possession of a schedule VI drug marijuana, simple possession of a schedule IV drug Diazepam, simple possession of a schedule II drug methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Priscilla Stewart, 43, Brush Creek, theft under $1,000.

Additional indictments remain sealed.

