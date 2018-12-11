INDICTMENT – AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY ON A CHILD

A man faces a host of charges after allegedly having sexual contact with two minors under the age of 13.

A sealed indictment was returned by the grand jury this month charging Ricky Dewayne Murphy, 38, Gordonsville with two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13, two counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of indecent exposure involving an individual under the age of 13 and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 13.

The indictment alleges Murphy “engaged in unlawful sexual contact” with two females under the age of 13 on October 28.

