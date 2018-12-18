EVACUATED – DEFEATED ELEMENTARY

SCHOOL ENGULFED IN THURSDAY BOMB SCARE HOAX

Defeated Elementary School was evacuated after becoming engulfed in a nationwide bomb scare, Thursday. According to Director of Schools Barry Smith, the school system’s safety plan for the elementary school, which included evacuation of students and teachers, was implemented when school officials became aware of the threatening email.

The email indicated there was an explosive device inside the elementary school. The threat did not involved any other schools within the system. Once the threat was identified, the head of the school resource officers program, Jason Stewart, and safety planning coordinator, Kim Maynard, were notified and school safety plans was implemented.

The plan included notification of law enforcement and emergency services. Multiple officers with the sheriff’s department were dispatched to the school. Deputies were stationed at each entrance to the school and no vehicles were allowed on or off school property.

The ambulance service and emergency personnel were stationed on Friendship Hollow Road South at Defeated Creek Fire Department where students and teachers were evacuated. Students were bused from the fire department to Montrose Church of Christ located on Lakeside Drive.

