SANTA SHOPPERS

Sheriff’s department Lt. Ronnie Maynard checks items with a youth while waiting to check out during the department’s annual Santa Shoppers event held on Tuesday night, December 18.

Youth gathered at the courts facility for pizza, treats and Santa before going on a shopping spree at Walmart with law enforcement officers from the sheriff’s department, South Carthage Police Department, Carthage Police Department, Gordonsville Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol.

