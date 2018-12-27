OBIT: Ms. Pauline Christian Elrod

, age 68, of Buffalo Valley, TN, passed away on Wednesday, December 26, 2018.

Ms. Elrod was born September 10, 1950, a daughter of the late Henry Nicholas “Nick” Christian and Ruby Marie Malone Christian. She was also preceded in death by Brothers; James Christian, Erbie Christian, and Eugene Christian, and Sisters; Maggie Wheeler, Elizabeth Davis, Evangeline Hood, and Margaret Fields.

Ms. Elrod is survived by Children; Greg Elrod of Buffalo Valley, TN, and Jennifer (Brock) Nokes of Buffalo Valley, TN. Granddaughters; Chasity Elrod of Cookeville, TN, Paige Nokes of Buffalo Valley, TN, Alivia Nokes of Smithville, TN, and Alexis Baltes of Fort Campbell, KY. Great-granddaughter; Natasia Webb of Cookeville, TN. Brothers; Doyle (Jesse) Christian of Woodbury, TN, and Roy (Margie) Christian of Buffalo Valley, TN. Sister; Kathleen (Bill) Moss of Buffalo Valley, TN. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Services for Ms. Elrod are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 1PM with Eld. Chris White and Eld. Kenny Hensley officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the Elrod Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday from 4PM until 8PM and on Saturday after 10AM until service time at 1PM.

The family requests donations be made to assist with the funeral expenses.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.