OBIT: Mrs. Faye Gibbs Webster

Mrs. Faye Gibbs Webster, Age 93, of Springfield, TN, passed away Tuesday, January 1, 2019

Faye was born September 28, 1925 in Stonewall, Tennessee. A graduate of Tennessee Technological University, she taught business in high schools in Gordonsville, Belle Glade, Florida, and Griffin, Georgia. She was an Adult Education teacher in Memphis before moving to Springfield in 1959.

She is preceded in death by her parents, L.B. and Vade Smith Gibbs, husband, Dr. Raymond H Webster, son, Raymond H Webster, Jr. (Ray) and grandson, Patrick Webster. She is survived by daughter Wenda Webster Fischer and husband Chuck; grandsons Raymond H Webster III (Trey) and Sarah Wilson and Robert J Webster (Rob) and wife Shyane; granddaughter Chastyn S Webster and great-grandson Bennett P Webster.

Celebration of Life graveside services are scheduled to be conducted at the Gordonsville Cemetery on Saturday, January 19, 2018 at 2PM with Bro. Jerry Wallace officiating.

Visitation with the Webster Family will be on at the Gordonsville Cemetery on Saturday from 1PM until service time at 2PM.

The Family requests memorial donations be made to the Springfield United Methodist Church.

