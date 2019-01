MULTIPLE BURGLARY CHARGES

A man has been charged with taking more than three thousand dollars in fire equipment during a vehicle burglary in Gordonsville.

Meanwhile, multiple agencies have filed burglary and theft charges against the individual, identified as Alfred Donald Colgate, 51, Pleasant Shade. Colgate has been charged with theft of property over $1,000, aggravated burglary, vandalism, theft of property and theft over $2,500.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!