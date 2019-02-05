DRUGS/STOLEN WEAPON CHARGES

A man faces multiple charges after being found with illegal drugs and in possession of a stolen weapon. Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Douglas Foster stopped a vehicle traveling east bound on Interstate 40 at the 269 mile marker Thursday (January 31) for speeding and failing to maintain lane of travel. Inside the vehicle, the trooper located multiple containers with THC wax, lotion and raw marijuana.

The trooper also located three weapons, an AR-15, 7 millimeter rifle and a stolen 22 caliber rifle. The 22 caliber rifle was reported stolen out of Alabama. Jonathan C. Laws, 39, Florence, South Carolina, was charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of a controlled substance, theft of property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

