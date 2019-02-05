HATS FOR THE HOMELESS

Tanglewood resident Patty Piper has always had a gift for being crafty. For approximately 15 years, she operated one of the more popular flower shops in Carthage, The Flower Basket.

After that, she was a craft vendor, selling her handcrafted items at various markets and events in the Upper Cumberland. Today, she finds herself knitting. Not for herself, friends, family or supplemental income, rather strangers miles away.

Piper knits “hats” or toboggans for the homeless in Nashville.

One evening this past fall, with Thanksgiving nearing, Piper was sitting in her den watching News Channel 5 in Nashville.

A news story aired about the homeless and a woman volunteering with Layman Lessons checking on the homeless living under bridges, in wooded areas and other locations in Nashville.

