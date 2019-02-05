MAN CHARGED IN DOLLAR GENERAL ‘STICK UP’

A man faces charges for allegedly robbing the Gordonsville Dollar General Store. Friday, Allen Michael Gee, 33, Gordonsville, was charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property in connection with the incident.

According to an affidavit of complaint, a male subject wearing a mask walked into the Dollar General Store on Thursday, January 24, and demanded money. The male subject had a stick with a nail as a weapon.

When the man left the store, an employee summoned Gordonsville police. “As the man was leaving the store, he removed his mask and looked at a witness. A photo lineup was presented to a witness who identified the defendant,” according to the affidavit of complaint.

