SCMS OWLS IN STATE TOURNEY

The Smith County Middle School Owls, under new head coach Todd Hess, punched their ticket to the TMSAA (Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association) State Tournament semifinals last Thursday night with an 18 point victory over South Lincoln Elementary.

The Owls victory sets up a state tournament Class A semifinal meeting with Hampton Elementary Friday. The game is slated for a 5:45 p.m. tip at Blackman Middle in Murfreesboro.

If the Owls are victorious, they will advance to the Class A championship game on Saturday. The championship battle is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at Stewarts Creek High School. If Smith Co. falls in their semifinal matchup, they will compete in the tournament’s consolation contest at Stewarts Creek Middle School.

The consolation game is also scheduled for an 11:30 a.m. tip-off.

