OBIT: Mr. Donnie Apple

Mr. Donnie Apple, age 65, of Tanglewood, died Monday morning, February 4, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: wife, Rita Apple; daughters, Lori Gibbs and husband Elston of South Carthage, Amy Apple of Tanglewood, Makenzi Apple of Tanglewood; mother, Mary Helen Apple of Livingston; 2 sisters, Lamoine Parsons and husband Buckie of Livingston, Elaine Long and husband Curtis of Livingston; 5 grandchildren, Jaden Apple-Gibbs, Jakodi Gibbs, Ivee Gibbs, Aspen Gibbs, Kaelyn Ward.

Mr. Apple is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Friday afternoon, February 8, at 1:00 PM. Edward L. Anderson will officiate. Elston Gibbs, Buckie Parsons, Jim Evans, David Hunter, and Jerry Pack will present the eulogy. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Jimmy Walrond, Jack Carr, David Martin, Jim Evans, James Sells, David Hunter.

Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to Jackson Smith Youth Camp or the Jordan Hackett Foundation.

