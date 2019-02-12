SCMS OWLS CLAIM THIRD PLACE AT STATE

The Smith County Middle School Owls traveled to Rutherford County’s Stewarts Creek Middle School last Saturday morning for their TMSAA (Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association) Class A State tournament consolation contest. The Owls claimed the third place prize after defeating Huntsville Middle 53-33 in the contest.

The win secured the 20th victory for Smith Co. as they ended their season with a 20-3 record. The team cruised through the Section Three tournament before falling in the semifinals to Hampton — denying the Black-and-Gold a shot at the title. Veteran head coach Todd Hess discussed how proud he was of his team after completing his first year at SCMS and reaching the state’s “Final Four”.

“I am very proud of them,”said Hess. “We came out and took care of business. It did not matter who we were going to play — I told them we do this for our teammates, we do this for our town and we do this for our school. We take great pride in coming out here and winning.”

