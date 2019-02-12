SOUTH CARTHAGE RESIDENT ON WHEEL OF FORTUNE

South Carthage resident Leah Bane will be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune next week.

The show with Bane is set to air at 6:30 p.m., Friday, February 22, on Channel 2 (WKRN) in Nashville.

Bane recently flew to Los Angeles to tape the show.

The South Carthage resident says she has been a lifelong follower of Wheel of Fortune.

Next week’s show is part of Nashville week on the Wheel of Fortune.

Bane is employed with the Upper Cumberland Development District in Cookeville and is the daughter of Tommy and Deborah Bane of South Carthage.