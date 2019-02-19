ONE KILLED IN GRANT AREA WRECK

A man was killed in a single vehicle wreck on Grant Highway/Highway 141 near the Grant community, Sunday night.

The victim was identified as Calvin H. Jackson, 85, Gordonsville.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, “Jackson was traveling north bound on Grant Highway and went off the right side of the road and struck a fence.

The vehicle turned on its side and the driver was ejected out the open drivers side window.

The vehicle came to rest on top of the driver, who died at the scene.”

