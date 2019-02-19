PART OF GRAVELTOWN’S HISTORY UP FOR SALE

Community Grocery Restored By Owner

A piece of the Graveltown’s history is up for sale, a refurbished 1930’s era general store. Smith Brothers Store, located on Highway 80 , is part of 78 acres of property for sale in the Graveltown community.

The store was constructed in 1929-1930 by Herbert Sloan. Clarence Columbus Smith and Isham Smith, who began with a peddlers truck, opened a general store in the building.

Also, Raymond D. Smith operated a store at the location from 1945 to 1971. The store closed in the spring of 1972. The store sold groceries, candy, gasoline and some clothing items such as shoes.

