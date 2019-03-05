SCHS FOOTBALL GREATS SPEAK

Current Smith County High football coach Scott Murray (center) is pictured above with the guest speakers for the 2019 Alumni and Supporters Dinner. Former football player at SCHS and the University of Georgia Dr. David McDonald (left) and legendary high school football head coach, Smith County High graduate and star athlete at SCHS Gary Rankin (right) spoke at the event last Thursday night at Smith County High School.

MORE PICS IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!