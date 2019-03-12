1LB OF MARIJUANA FOUND UNDER CAR HOOD

A sheriff’s department deputy located a pound of marijuana hidden under the hood of a vehicle during a traffic stop.

The incident began when sheriff’s department Deputy Parker Thomas was patrolling Interstate 40 around 11:41 p.m., Tuesday, March 5.

While on patrol, the deputy noticed a vehicle with a window tint law violation and without a visible license plate. “As I pulled behind the vehicle, I observed a plastic bag go out the passenger side window. I then made a traffic stop on the vehicle at the 259 mile marker in the east bound lanes,” reads an offense report filed by Deputy Thomas.

