ANIMAL RESCUE GROUP ASKS FOR LAND DONATION

Property Would Be Used For Shelter

The recently formed Smith County Animal Rescue Organization is looking to establish an animal shelter on property located within the Smith County Landfill. The site of the proposed shelter would be a tract of land which is not suitable for landfill use. The organization’s director Sherry Luzader came before the county commission this month, making the request. It’s not the first time an animal advocacy group has sought to establish a shelter on landfill property.

Some years ago, county commissioners were in discussions and planning stage with the Smith County Humane Society which was looking to construct a shelter at the landfill. Discussions included designating a tract of land for the shelter and the county providing a concrete slab on which the shelter would be constructed. The Smith County Humane Society is a separate organization from the Smith County Animal Rescue Organization. While there was considerable discussion between the humane society and the county, plans were not finalized.

