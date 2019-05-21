CONSTRUCTION ON NEW RESTAURANT MOVING FORWARD

Renovation work for a new restaurant in downtown Carthage continues.

Nobels, which will serve Italian and American food, is tentatively set to open in early fall of this year.

The new restaurant will be located in the former Anna’s Flower Shop building on Main Street just up from the square.

Nobels is being developed by Jim and Melissa Hebert who own the Candy Bar.

The approximately 4,000 square foot facility will include indoor seating for approximately 70 people.

