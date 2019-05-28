JOLLY STRING QUARTET

Family of 9 shares their music, faith along with adoption story.

Somewhere in the midst of Smith County inside an ancient tobacco barn, four Russian-born youngsters pluck their instruments and create mind-blowing music that leapfrogs from classical to bluegrass, from gospel to jazz and then some. The sounds the Jolly String Quartet produces are too marvelous for words, but the story of how the former orphans, all adopted before the age of 6, wound up making beautiful music in the Tennessee heartland proves equally enthralling. Their father describes his fledgling adults as “typical Americans.”

In many respects that holds true. On the other hand, Viktor, 20, Gorsha, 18, Yara, 20, and Kristina, 20, are classically-trained musicians who have played together since the age of 7.

They have performed at such renowned venues as Carnegie Hall, Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry House.

