THREE CHARGED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

Three people face charges following an investigation conducted by sheriff’s department deputies. K-9 officer Sgt. Junior Fields stopped a gold Nissan after checking the registration which came back with unconfirmed insurance.

There were two people traveling in the vehicle, a male driver and a female passenger. During the investigation, the female passenger was found in possession of two bottles of prescription medication, Oxycontin and Oxycodone. According to an offense report filed by Sgt. Fields, the female allegedly admitted to selling 18 Oxycontin pills and had discussed it with the male subject traveling in the vehicle.

Also, according to the report, the female allegedly admitted giving her daughter some of the pills.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!