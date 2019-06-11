BODY OF SMYRNA MAN FOUND IN LANCASTER

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating the second homicide to occur in Smith County since April. The body of a Smyrna man was discovered laying beside the railroad tracks off Seabowisha Lane in the Lancaster community, Sunday morning.

The TBI identified the man as Cameron Wilson, 19. Wilson’s death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the TBI which has released few details other than the victim’s name and age. The railroad tracks travel parallel to Seabowisha Lane for several yards before crossing the county road and continuing through the Lancaster community.

The victim was located a short distance west of where the tracks cross Seabowisha Lane.

