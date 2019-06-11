TWO CHARGED WITH CAUSING THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN DAMAGE

Two people face multiple charges for allegedly breaking into Cumberland Supply Company in South Carthage and causing thousands of dollars in damage.

The two are accused of burglarizing nine vehicles at the South Main Street business, causing nearly $100,000 in damages.

Also, according to an affidavit of complaint, the vehicles were inoperable for three days, costing the company $60,000 each day in lost revenue.

The incident occurred on Thursday.

