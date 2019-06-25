Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 06/27/19

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on August 28, 2019 at 10:00AM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Keith A. Holder and Tracy E. Holder, to Title Specialists, Inc., Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for American Financial Resources, Inc. on January 27, 2015 at Book 286, Page 389, Instrument No. 15000278; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: American Financial Resources, Inc., its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BEING Lot Number 59 of Riverpointe Subdivision as of record in Plat Cabinet B, Slide 263, Register’s Office for smith county, Tennessee, to which reference is here made for a more complete legal description. BEING the same property conveyed to Keith A. Holder and wife, Tracy E. Holder, by Warranty Deed from Phillip W. Slagle and wife, Rachel Slagle, dated 1-27-15 and recorded 1-30-15, in Book 286, Page 387, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: 20 Shenandoah Cir, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Parcel Number: 046O-B-059.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: Keith A. Holder and wife, Tracy E. Holder The street address of the above described property is believed to be 20 Shenandoah Cir, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Keith A. Holder and Tracy E. Holder, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 17-111660 6-20-3t

NOTICE CRISTINO CARBAJAN HERNANDEZ JOSÉ JUAN RAMIREZ The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to declare your children to be dependent and neglected. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Chasity Hancock, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 646-3011, an Answer to the Petition filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 103(c)(3) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Smith County, Tennessee at Carthage, Tennessee on the 23rd day of July, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. for the Adjudicatory Hearing on the filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Carthage, Tennessee. 6-27-4t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on July 31, 2019 on or about 1:00PM local time, At the Front Steps of the, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by STEVEN G. CLAYWELL AND KIMBERLY E. CLAYWELL, to Consumer Trust Title and Escrow, Trustee, on May 20, 2003, at Record Book 83, Page 521-537 in the real property records of Smith County Register’s Office, Tennessee. Owner of Debt: The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as successor in interest to all permitted successors and assigns of The JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Specialty Underwriting and Residential Finance Trust Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2003-BC3 The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: A certain tract or parcel of land lying and being in Fifteenth (15th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bonded and described as follows, to-wit: Being in the Town of Gordonsville and being Lot No. Thirty-Six (36) of Shady Rest Estates Subdivision, a plat of which is of record in Plat Book Volume 2, Page 19, Register`s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, to which plan reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate description. This being the same property conveyed to Steven G. Claywell and Kimberly E. Claywell, his wife, as an estate in entireties with right of survivorship by Warranty Deed of Billy Wilson Bennett, Executor of the Estate of Helen Kent, dated July 23, 1993, and recorded July 23, 1993 in Book 128, Page 192, Register`s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Tax ID: 036.00 PI: S/I: 000 Current Owner(s) of Property: STEVEN G. CLAYWELL AND KIMBERLY E. CLAYWELL The street address of the above described property is believed to be 201 Meadow Dr, Gordonsville, TN 38563, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. MWZM File No. 16-000226-670-4 Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s) Premier Building, Suite 404 5217 Maryland Way Brentwood, Tennessee 37027 TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP 6-27-3t

COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS THE TRIAL COURT PROBATE AND FAMILY COURT Alina A. Butler, Plaintiff v. Henry T. Butler, Defendant Docket No.:BA18D0623DR Divorce Summons by Publication ________________________ The Plaintiff has filed a Complaint for Divorce requesting that the Court grant a divorce for irretrievable breakdown. The Complaint is on file at the Court. You are hereby summoned and required to serve upon: Jeremy M. Carter, Esq., Carter DeYoung, 270 Winter Street, Hyannis, MA 02601 your answer, if any, on or before 7/30/2019. If you fail to do so, the court will proceed to the hearing and adjudication of this action. You are also required to file a copy of your answer, if any, in the office of the Register of this Court. WITNESS, Hon. Angela M. Ordonez, Judge of the Probate and Family Court. Date: June 14, 2019 Jeremy M. Carter, Esq. Carter DeYoung 270 Winter Street Hyannis, MA 02601 6-27-3t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on July 8, 2019 at 10:00AM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Chad D Bennett and Karla Bennett, to Huntly Gordon, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company on April 22, 2016 at Book 303, Page 625, Instrument No. 16001002; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company, its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: LAND lying in Smith County, Tennessee, being more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an iron rod in the south right-of-way of State Route 53, same being the western most corner of Apple; thence with said right-of-way North 62 degrees 59 minutes 26 seconds East 137.19 feet to an iron rod in said right of way; thence leaving road with line of Lot #2 of the Apple property (0.75 acres as per survey of same date) South 32 degrees 14 minutes 19 seconds East 248.98 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Tract #12 (5.86 acres) and Tract #11(5.01 acres) of the Apple property South 40 degrees 10 minutes 51 seconds West 118.30 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Apple North 36 degrees 49 minutes 27 seconds West 298.17 feet to the point of beginning containing 0.78 acres more or less and being Tract No. 3 as shown on survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee No. 910, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee 37074, dated July 28, 1994. The above mentioned tract is subject to set back lines, notes and restrictions in plat of record in Plat Book 3, page 206, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Being the same property conveyed to Chad D. Bennett and Karla Bennett, husband and wife, by deed from Angela Montgomery, of record in Book 303, page 622, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: 89 Scudder Rd, Brush Creek, Tennessee 38547 Parcel Number: 083 012.03 Current Owner(s) of Property: Chad D. Bennett and Karla Bennett The street address of the above described property is believed to be 89 Scudder Rd, Brush Creek, Tennessee 38547, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Chad D Bennett and Karla Bennett, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 19-118433 6-13-3t

ELECTION NOTICE Town of Gordonsville Sales and Use Tax Referendum August 13, 2019 A Sales Tax Referendum Election will be held August 13, 2019 for all registered voters who live within the Town of Gordonsville to vote for or against increasing the local option sales tax in the town from 2.00% to 2.75% pursuant to Ordinance No. 19-03-12, passed by the Board of Mayor and Alderman in the Town of Gordonsville. Elderly Voters or Voters with Disabilities Pursuant to T.C.A. § 2-3-109 (E) any elderly voter (60 years or older) or a voter with a disability whose polling place is inaccessible may vote at the election commission office on Election Day, vote by absentee ballot or vote early by personal appearance at the Election Commission Office from July 24 thru August 8, 2019. If the voter chooses to vote at the Election Commission office on Election Day, they must complete an affidavit no later than August 3, 2019, stating their designated voting location is inaccessible. Early Voting or Absentee by Mail Registered voters who will be unable to go to their polling place on Election Day may vote during early voting or after meeting certain legal qualifications, may vote absentee by mail: To vote an absentee ballot by mail, the voter must make the request in writing and include their name (as registered), social security number, date of birth, residential address, mailing address (if different from residential address), the election(s) they wish to vote in and political preference if voting in a Primary, the reason they are requesting to vote an absentee ballot and their signature. We will accept written requests by mail, fax or email beginning May 15, 2019 through August 6, 2019. Please contact the Election Office for more information. Photo ID Requirements State law requires all voters who vote by personal appearance to present a photo ID issued by the US or TN government. For more information regarding exemptions and acceptable forms of photo IDs, please contact our office. SMITH COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105, Carthage, TN 37030 Phone 615-735-8241 Fax 615-735-8253 Website: www.smithcountyelection.com Email: vote@smithcountyelection.com Office Hours: Monday – Friday 8 am to 4 pm Closed for Holiday: July 4, 2019 Neal Hall, Chairman • Anne Waggoner, Secretary Janice Lynch, Commissioner • Rob Goodrow, Commissioner • Donnie Dennis, Commissioner Yvonne Gibbs, Administrator of Elections 06-27-19(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The date for the South Carthage regular City Council meeting for the month of July 2019 has been changed due to the July 4th holiday, the meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 7:00 pm. The public is invited to attend. Hollis Mullinax Mayor 06-20-19(2t)

PUBLIC NOTICE Carthage City Council On Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 5:30 p.m., a Public Hearing will be held to discuss: • Ordinance P-20190410-0 to rezone the properties located at 1310, 1314, 1328, 1334, 1338, and 1342 Main Street North from R1-R2. On Thursday, July 11, 2109, at 6:00 p.m., the City Council will meet. The change in date is due to the 4th of July holiday falling on the regularly scheduled meeting date. Included on the agenda will be: • Vote on whether to rezone properties located at 1310, 1314, 1328, 1334, 1338, and 1342 Main Street North from R1-R2. • 1st Reading of Carthage Budget Amendment Ordinance BA-20190618-0 The meetings will be held at City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Sarah Marie Smith, Mayor of Carthage

