ROADBLOCKS AT CARTHAGE INTERSECTION TEMPORARILY HALTED

The Carthage City Council has taken action to temporarily halt fund-raising roadblocks at an intersection on the west end of town because of safety issues. Concerns have been raised about the safety of children being in the roadway at the intersection of Highway 25 (Dixon Springs Highway) and Industrial Drive while the traffic light is not functioning.

While the issue was brought to Mayor Sarah Marie Smith’s attention by a resident, Councilman Sam Petty said he had recently witnessed children being in the street creating a safety issue. During Thursday night’s July meeting, council members voted to temporarily halt roadblocks at the intersection.

