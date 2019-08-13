NEW BUSINESS PLANNED FOR CARTHAGE BUILDING

A building, known locally as the former Texas Boot Factory building in Carthage, has sold and is undergoing renovation.

The company’s new owner released the following information concerning the development:

“Leviathan US LLC (hereinafter Leviathan US or the company), was organized as a corporation established under the laws of the state of Tennessee in May (2019). Leviathan US grows CBD hemp, then processes the hemp to isolate the CBD component and then manufactures related medical CBD products for wholesale distribution, marketing those technologies worldwide in order to service the public everywhere…….”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!!